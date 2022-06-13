Head-on crash in Prince Albert leaves woman dead
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
A woman is dead after a crash Saturday night in Prince Albert.
Around 10:10 p.m., police responded to the crash along Highway 3 near the 500 Block of 10th Street Northwest.
The crash occurred in an area where construction has been ongoing.
Police say the driver of a westbound minivan collided with a truck heading east into Prince Albert.
The 72-year-old driver and lone occupant of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two occupants of the truck were treated for minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
