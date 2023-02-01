Head-on crash turns fatal in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police say a Windsor man has died after a head-on crash in Chatham-Kent.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Queens Line, west of McDougall Line in Tilbury East Township.

Police say a Windsor man was travelling west on Queens Line in a brown Nissan, when he crossed into the eastbound traffic lane. The man collided head-on with a white Cadillac travelling east, and the vehicle rested on the road’s south side.

The Chatham man driving the white Cadillac was transported to a local hospital and treated for severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor man driving the brown Nissan was extricated from his vehicle. Police say medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and he succumbed to his injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision and asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information to contact Const. Kristin Charron at 519-355-1092 or kristinc@chatham-kent.ca.