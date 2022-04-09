Head-on pickup truck crash on Manitoba Highway leaves two men dead

Two men died on Friday morning following a head-on crash between two pickup trucks on a Manitoba highway east of Neepawa.

RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 16, located between Road 74W and 75W, around 4:55 a.m.

When Mounties got to the scene, they discovered that two pickup trucks were involved in a head-on crash. One of the pickup trucks was still on the highway, while the other was in a ditch.

The two drivers – a 44-year-old man from Gladstone and a 50-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation – were pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was inside the vehicles.

RCMP officers continue to investigate the incident.