Head-on, wrong-way crash on Highway 416 caught on camera

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Ottawa is facing charges following a head-on crash on Highway 416.

It happened just after 7:45 a.m. Thursday, June 15, in the northbound lanes. A driver was going the wrong way and slammed into a northbound vehicle. In total, four vehicles were involved in the crash, OPP said.

Video captured on a dashcam shows a driver pulling away from what appears to be a previous collision, swerving around a northbound vehicle and then slamming into the front of the vehicle with the dashcam.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to hospital to be treated for whiplash and a concussion.

OPP have charged Ashley Drapeau, 39, of Ottawa with dangerous driving, careless driving, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The accused is due in court in August.