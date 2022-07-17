Headaches aside, this Calgary ice cream eating contest was a blast

There was a sweet competition in Calgary this weekend, and some perfect weather to enjoy it too.

Just in time for National Ice Cream Day, Foothills Creamery hosted the inaugural Scoop Slam festival that offered visitors free ice cream as well as an ice cream eating contest.

"We've got a variety of flavours that visitors can have, which are all the same flavours that anyone can have at your local Calgary Co-ops," said Scott Wagner, director of marketing with Foothills Creamery.

Wagner says, along with bragging rights, the winner will take home a trophy and a year's supply of ice cream.

Larry Ottewell, this year's winner says a lifetime of loving ice cream is the best thing to start with if you're considering becoming a competitor.

"This is the first food-eating competition I've ever had," Ottewell told CTV News, saying that part of his inspiration to join came from world-famous eater Joey Chestnut.

"It was a lot of fun."

His technique to win? Ottewell ditched the spoon and used both hands to scarf down the frigid dessert.

"They're still causing me a bit of pain," he said. "I did my research and hands is faster than spoon, so it's a small pain for big-time gain."

As well as his delicious prize, Ottewell says the win has given him a taste for victory that will carry him on to future food-eating races.

"I dare anyone to come challenge."