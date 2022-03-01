Headed back to the office? Here’s some tips to help return to normal

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) for Ontario has some advice for helping employees leave their home offices and return to the workplace, now that pandemic restrictions are easing.

“Change creates anxiety for folks,” says Carrie Davis, workplace outreach worker for the Windsor-Essex branch of the CMHA.

Her role was created during the pandemic to help employees shift from the workplace to remote work.

Now, she’s focused on helping employees go back to normal.

“People have been resilient throughout the pandemic so we just need to go back to relying on that for ourselves,” says Davis.

If staff start to feel anxious, Davis recommends focusing on what you can control and letting go of the things you can’t control.

Plus, she says it might help to dust off the pre-pandemic work routine.

“Practice waking up early, driving to work, giving yourself that time it takes to get to work,” says Davis.

These are some of the tips included in a 21-page report called ‘Returning to a shared workspace: A psychological toolkit for transitioning to a new normal.’

Davis says employers also need to be aware that not all employees will want to go back to the office.

She points to a recent CMHA survey that found:

30 per cent of respondents want to work at home

51 per cent of respondents are hoping for a hybrid model (both remote and office)

19 per cent of respondents want to go back to the office

With that in mind, CMHA has advice for employers too.

“Notice that people might be having concerns, and provide them with support,” says Davis.

“You want to be clear about policy and procedures and maybe review them. Reorganize the workspace to allow for health and safety. Try some team-building initiatives.”

If you start to feel overwhelmed, Davis has techniques you can use to stay calm, like breathing practices.

Feeling anxious? Try this breathing technique.