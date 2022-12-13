Headliners announced for annual Timmins summer music festival
Organizers of the annual Timmins Rock on the River festival are out with the names of the headline acts for next summer’s 2023 edition.
This time, the two-day event will cover multiple genres of music.
The lineup was announced Monday night.
The seventh annual event is being held July 21 and 22 and will showcase big-name acts, starting on Friday night with Canadian country music star, Dallas Smith. Then Saturday night will be led by the nu-metal band Papa Roach.
Sean Harris is the director of promotion for the Timmins festival and events committee.
He said these types of shows are very important for the region.
"We’ve heard it for many years before Timmins festival and events came along, no one is coming to Timmins, its being bypassed all the time," Harris said.
"That’s what started the committee with our president, John, but it’s definitely something the city needs. It brings us all together."
Other acts set to perform include James Barker Band, The Reklaws, Rosewood Ave, Smith's band Default, Crown Lands and Timmins cover band Dopamine.
The Rock on the River Festival will take place at Hollinger Park.
