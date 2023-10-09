Heads up drivers: County Road 42 and Banwell Road closing for 6 weeks

The County of Essex is letting drivers know about a closure of a busy intersection for construction.

The intersection of County Road 42 and Banwell Road will be closed to all traffic beginning Tuesday, Oct. 10 for approximately six weeks.

It is part of the multi-year reconstruction of County Road 42.

County officials are asking drivers to follow the posted detour and refrain from using neighbourhood roads.