iHeartRadio

Heads up, homeowners: Property taxes are due today

A file image of Edmonton City Hall.

Property taxes are due on Thursday, the City of Edmonton is reminding homeowners.

Residents who don't pay by the end of Thursday will be charged a five per cent penalty on Friday, the city wrote in a release.

These taxes cannot be appealed, the city added.

Edmontonians can pay at most banks, and by telephone or online.

For more information, and to set up a payment plan, click here.

12