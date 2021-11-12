Headstone vandalism grows at eastern Ontario cemeteries, along with community anger

Clean-up is underway in Belleville, Ont. after another string of vandalism at cemeteries.

At St. James Cemetery, officials say more than 300 gravesites were vandalized with white spray paint.

It's the latest in a series of vandalism incidents at cemeteries in eastern Ontario in the last month, with 900 headstones estimated to have been damaged since the spree began. Vandalism has been reported at eight different cemeteries in the Trenton area, Kingston, and now in the Belleville area.

Kingston resident Glen Prince tells CTV News Ottawa, his father's headstone was damaged with white paint.

"There’s only two times I've ever been scared to come here. The day we put him six feet under, and today."

He says he was enraged when he had heard what had happened.

"It’s just disgusting what people have done and I feel for the families of everybody, not only this cemetery but all the cemeteries that they’ve done this too," said Prince. "It’s just not right. Like have a little respect."

Police have not made any arrests, or confirmed whether any of these cases of vandalism are connected.

St. James was targeted twice in just a few days.

Mark Hopper helps manage the grounds. With so many cemeteries damaged, Hopper says even added security can't stop every threat.

"It’s nighttime,” explains Hopper. "You’ve got a 100-acre property like this one here. Where do you start? Where do you turn your resources? Who knows if they’re coming back?"

The repair work is being done for here at St. James by local company Campbell’s Monument and the city of Belleville. As the number of damaged gravesites grows, a Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help save families hundreds of dollars each.

As the devastating act is washed away, Prince says the impact of that kindness remains.

"Their support in this has made a big difference; I’m sure to a lot of people."