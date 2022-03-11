Headwaters hospital and OPP create mobile mental health and addictions response team

Headwaters Health Care Centre and Ontario Provincial Police are teaming up to create an emergency mobile mental health and addictions response team with a two-year grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

A release on Friday states the partnership would "address a gap in the service system through improved collaboration between the sectors."

The Dufferin Mobile Crisis Response Team (D-MCRT) will consist of an OPP officer and a crisis specialist from the Orangeville hospital who will respond to and de-escalate situations involving mental health or addiction crises that could pose a risk to public safety.

"This team will be able to provide assistance, where it's needed, which may not be in a hospital setting," said Kim Delahunt, the hospital's president and CEO.

It's anticipated the D-MCRT will help decrease emergency department visits and inpatient admissions.

Headwaters reports an average of 1,529 visits to the emergency department each year for mental health and addiction services, which it states has steadily climbed since the onset of the pandemic.