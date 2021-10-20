Healing of the Seven Generations donates $84K to the Woodland Cultural Centre

The Healing of the Seven Generations donated more than $84,000 to the Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford on Wednesday.

The funds are to support the centre's Save the Evidence Campaign, an initiative to preserve and restore the former Mohawk Institute into an interpretive site.

"It's a testament of a lot of hands coming together and that's what's so significant about it. That's what really makes your heart full," said Layla Black with the Woodland Culture Centre. "That money is actually going to help educate others about the experiences of survivors and children that went to this school."

On Wednesday morning, the organization presented a cheque for $84,735 to the Woodland Cultural Centre.

"It's the closest residential school in our region, plus it's the residential school my father went to for nine years," said Donna Dube, executive director of the Healing of the Seven Generations.

Leading up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Healing of the Seven Generations in Kitchener – an organization that supports Indigenous people affected by the residential school system – fundraised by selling orange t-shirts.

The organization sold more than 6,000 shirts over a three-month period.

"Six thousand individuals that have a better understanding of every child matters and the residential schools and the remains that have been found," Dubie said.

The Woodland Cultural Centre said turning the former residential school into an education site is the fourth phase of its Save the Evidence Campaign.

"The support is more than we could ever expect and it was just inspiring to see," said Michael Green, a support worker with the Healing of the Seven Generations. "For this to go to Save the Evidence, this is bringing truth from where it was buried."

