Healing of the Seven Generations office in Kitchener vandalized

Staff at The Healing of The Seven Generations say they’ve been the targets of several incidents of vandalism and are concerned it may keep happening.

The non-profit organization that works with Indigenous families who need support has visible damage to the exterior of their Frederick Street office in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say they are aware of the incidents and are investigating. They say sometime between Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 an unknown suspect, or suspects, attended the centre and stole flags and flagpoles. Then sometime between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, police say an unknown suspect, or suspects, went to the centre again and caused property damage.

Officers were seen outside the building Tuesday morning taking pictures and examining the area.

Paint appears to be splattered on the building as well and the organization’s grandfather stone on the front lawn has been turned over.

"We have a lot of respect for stones, that's why we call them grandfathers," said Donna Dubie, the centre’s executive director. “We’re all back to work today and our grandfather that was gifted to us that had our logo engraved was toppled over and it would’ve taken somebody an awful lot to topple that grandfather over.”

Staff worry they are being targeted.

“When you see something like this happen, that’s the first place your mind goes to, it’s hate,” said Serena Wesley, systems navigator for the organization. “Someone did this out of hate. Because it wasn’t just one time, it was more than one time and you take a look around and you see more things have happened than originally thought.”

Since the investigation is ongoing, police have not labelled the incidents as hate crimes. But staff at the centre feel confident in calling them such because it has happened more than once.

“Unfortunately I feel this is a hate crime that was done,” said Dubie. “Somebody went out of their way to create this hurt for our community and it’s uncalled for.”

So as the organization tries to focus on helping others heal, it seems they will be forced to do some healing of their own in the meantime.