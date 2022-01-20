The Alliston Rotary Club is hosting a free event showcasing a holistic approach to wellness through interacting with horses.

"Of course, the horses are the real teachers, but I'm helping guide the experience of asking the right questions and helping the human reach that place," said certified equine healing specialist Fotini Chandrika.

Chandrika says that together with the horses, she can help people find joy and learn a new way of being.

The virtual event Monday evening is hosted via Zoom and includes a meditation session, slide show and history on the connection between horses and humans.

More information on the Healing with Horses free virtual event is available online click on Calendar of Events for upcoming classes.