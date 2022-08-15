Health Agency looking for polio in wastewater

The Public Health Agency of Canada will begin testing wastewater for the polio virus in several key high-risk communities following reports it was detected in sewage in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

The highly transmissible and sometimes dangerous virus can cause paralysis and death and was a silent spreader in the 1950s.

Since then, a healthy vaccination program has virtually eradicated the disease here in Canada.

Canada has been polio-free since 1994.