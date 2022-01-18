Health authorities take drastic action to offset staffing shortages

With workers sick, heath authorities across the province may temporarily divert ambulances, deploy staff to where needed and cancel scheduled surgeries, in order to keep the system going, said Health Minister Adrian Dix at a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

"All of these measures are to stabilize the health-care system as we battle COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of concern," Dix said.

Roughly 2,000 fewer health-care workers called in sick last week compared to the week before. Dix said while that was a good sign, he noted the rate was double that of last year and explained that was mostly due to the new variant.

"Again, to put that in context, certainly that puts significant pressure on our health-care system and we are responding to that through a number of measures to address and ensure that core services are in place and people get the care they need when they need it," he added.

The president of the B.C. Nurses Union says with so many out sick, those still on the job are left scrambling.

"Some are having 10 patients, 12 patients on night shift, that's a significant increase to your workload," Aman Grewal told CTV News.

“They’re working overtime because they feel that sense of guilt that their coworkers are working short staffed.”

Each health authority will create a plan to address shortages and share that information with the public. Dix said some of the measures could include the following:

Postponing non-urgent scheduled surgeries;

Rescheduling home support visits;

Temporarily closing inpatient services;

Reducing overnight hours at health centres;

Redeploying staff including administrative staff where appropriate;

Using virtual health technology.

Dix told reporters the measures are temporary, but required during the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

"I understand some of these measures may cause concerns and challenges for patients. We are determined to get services up, back and running in full as soon as possible."

Dix also said the issue wasn't beds, adding that there are approximately 2,200 vacant base and surge beds across the health-care system.