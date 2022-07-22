Health authorities warn Vancouver Island residents to prepare for hot, dry weather

Health authorities on Vancouver Island are warning residents, particularly those on the island's east coast, to prepare for hot and dry weather starting Sunday and continuing into next week.

In a statement Friday, Island Health said the risk of heat-related illnesses will increase with a ridge of high pressure that's moving into B.C.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures above 30 C for much of the island next week, including a high of 34 C in Port Alberni, B.C., on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nanaimo, Comox and the Cowichan Valley are expected to reach 32 C next week with a UV index of eight, or "very high."

Health authorities are advising residents who have fans and air conditioning to make sure they work ahead of the heatwave. Those who don't have air conditioning are urged to find somewhere to cool off, such as a library, community centre, mall or other public facility.

Residents staying home are advised to close curtains and blinds during the warmest times of the day and open doors and windows when it is cooler outside.

Island Health says sustained indoor temperatures over 31 C can be dangerous for people who are most susceptible to heat, including seniors, those with limited mobility and those with diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease.

Those who are outside should drink plenty of water, stay in the shade if possible and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, severe headache, muscle cramps, extreme thirst and dark urine.

Signs of heat stroke include loss of consciousness, disorientation, confusion, severe nausea or vomiting and very dark urine or no urine. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and sufferers should call 911 or have someone call 911 for them.