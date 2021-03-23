Health officials have temporarily taken over day-to-day operations at The Florentine, a private care home in Merritt, B.C., that recently experienced a small COVID-19 outbreak.

Interior Health's board of directors has appointed Matt Renfrew as a full-time administrator at the long-term care facility, effective immediately, the health authority announced Tuesday.

In a news release, officials described Renfrew as an experienced leader with expertise in long-term care, and said he'll be running The Florentine for four months, "subject to adjustments if conditions warrant."

The move to intervene in the care home's operations was recommended by medical health officer Dr. Carol Fenton following a series of concerning inspections at The Florentine.

"Dr. Fenton determined the operator of the long-term care facility was unable to meet the legislated standard of care for residents," Interior Health said.

The health authority did not provide specific details on the problems uncovered at The Florentine, but said they involved "ongoing challenges with its site leadership, care planning, staff education and training, and reporting."

The president of The Florentine, Frank Rizzardo, told CTV News he was unavailable for an interview Tuesday but that residents are safe and the care home has been actively working towards complying government standards.

In a statement, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said he "strongly" supports the health authority's decision. Interior Health's chief medical health officer, Dr. Albert de Villiers, described it as a last resort that will ensure the residents at The Florentine are properly cared for.

The facility is broken up into two sections, including an assisted living area that falls under the Assisted Living Registrar's jurisdiction. Interior Health said that section is not subject to the administration process being imposed on The Florentine's long-term care operations.

Provincial health officials declared the care home's recent COVID-19 outbreak over on Monday, about four weeks after it was discovered. As of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's latest report on outbreaks in long-term care, dated March 16, only two residents at The Florentine had fallen ill, and there had been no deaths.

A spokesperson for the B.C. Care Providers Association, which represents private care homes in the province, told CTV News they would need to learn more about the circumstances before commenting.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Travis Prasad