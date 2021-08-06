Health authority warns of additional COVID-19 exposures in Swift Current
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about more potential COVID-19 exposures in Swift Current.
The SHA said a person or persons who had COVID-19 were are the following bars while they were infectious:
- Lucky Charlie’s Pub & Pool on July 31 between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.
- Railway North Social House every day from July 25 to Aug. 1.
The SHA said anyone who was at the bars during the listed times and is not fully vaccinated should call 811 to arrange testing immediately.
If a person has both doses of the vaccine and received the second dose on or before July 11, SHA said they should self monitor for symptoms until Aug. 15 and self-isolate and get tested if symptoms develop.
Public health officials declared an outbreak at Railway North Social House on Aug. 2.
