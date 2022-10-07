Health Canada authorizes Pfizer's bivalent vaccine that targets Omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5
Health Canada has authorized Pfizer's bivalent vaccine, adding another new COVID-19 shot to Canada’s arsenal that specifically targets the Omicron variant, which is currently the dominant strain worldwide.
-
Two people arrested following a weapons complaint in SudburyTwo suspects have been arrested after police received reports of someone with a handgun.
-
Double homicide at Orleans plaza and tight race for mayor of Ottawa: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Winnipeg man arrested after three purse snatchings: PoliceWinnipeg police have arrested a 50-year-old Winnipeg man after a string of purse snatchings across the city last month.
-
City and school board ink deal to share gyms and parks to get kids activeA one-year pilot project will see two public elementary schools open in the evenings to offer recreational programming while also allowing students to go to area parks during school hours.
-
Winnipeg crews fight four fires in less than 24 hoursWinnipeg fire crews have had a busy 24 hours, responding to four blazes across the city, three within a few hours of each other.
-
'Robbery with violence' charges approved against 3, including a minor, in Maple RidgeMounties in Maple Ridge say they arrested three people suspected of robbing a business on Lougheed Highway last week.
-
Bark Sutcliffe: Mayoral candidate promises to build new dog parks if electedMayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is pledging to build at least three new dog parks in Ottawa if he’s elected mayor on Oct. 24.
-
Oilers strike late to knock off determined Kraken 5-3Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers closed out NHL pre-season play Friday with a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
-
More service reductions at North Island health-care facilitiesTemporary overnight closures of the emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will continue through Tuesday, and another North Island facility is also reducing its services this weekend, according to Island Health.