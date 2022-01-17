iHeartRadio

Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug

image.jpg
Health Canada has authorized the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. The agency says the prescription-only medication can be given to adults ages 18 and older to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, if they have a confirmed positive viral test and are at a high risk of becoming seriously ill.
