Health Canada is recalling these smart plugs over an electric shock risk

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Emporia's North America smart plugs, warning that these products present a risk of electric shock.

According to the notice issued on Tuesday, the smart plugs lack proper grounding and can potentially expose users to electricity.

The plugs feature a white exterior finish with "emporia" printed on the front, as indicated by the health agency.

These China-manufactured products, which measure about 8.9 cm wide, 3.8 cm high, and 2.5 cm deep, enable consumers to monitor energy usage and control various home appliances through the Emporia App on their smartphones. They were available for purchase individually or in multi-packs.

A total of 2,239 smart plugs were sold in Canada between July 2022 and August 2023. However, as of September 18, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to these products in Canada.

Health Canada is urging consumers to “immediately” stop using the recalled smart plugs and contact Emporia to receive a full refund or a free replacement smart plug.

If you have one of these recalled products, don’t worry< the company says it will remotely disable the smart plug, but make sure you are connected to the internet during this process.

In case you're unable to establish an internet connection for remote disabling, Emporia offers a no-cost return option. Once the smart plug has been deactivated or returned, Emporia will swiftly provide you with either a free replacement smart plug or a full refund.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.