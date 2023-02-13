Health Canada issues recall for certain frozen fries sold in Ontario

Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of frozen fries sold in Ontario.

The national agency issued the recall for MacMillan's Specialty Foods brand McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries on Feb. 11 after discovering the product contained undeclared gluten or wheat.

The product will be stripped from shelves across the province after one consumer reported they had a reaction associated with consuming the fries.

In response, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The organization is warning those who have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders not to consume the product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Instead, an advisory has been issued for the product to be thrown out or returned to the location purchased.