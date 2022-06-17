Health Canada recalls 6 hand sanitizers due to potential for undeclared methanol

Health Canada has recalled six hand sanitizers manufactured by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company that may contain undeclared methanol at “at elevated levels.”

In a health product recall posted by Health Canada on Thursday, the agency advised anyone using affected Nomad Hand Sanitizers by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company to stop using the products immediately and speak to a health-care professional if they have health concerns.

The agency said that the six sanitizers have been recalled due to quality concerns, adding that the products may contain undeclared methanol.

“Frequent exposure to hand sanitizers containing elevated levels of methanol may cause skin irritation, eye irritation, breathing problems, and headaches. If swallowed, methanol can cause severe adverse reactions, including death,” Health Canada has said in a 2021 release.

Rocky Mountain Soap Company was also subject to a Health Canada recall for some of its hand sanitizers in 2020, a matter which the company later referenced as a “labeling issue.

Here is a list of the latest hand sanitizers included in Health Canada’s recall list:

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Jasmine (Ethyl alcohol 60 - 80 per cent)

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lavender (Ethyl alcohol 75.12 per cent)

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lemongrass; Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free (Ethyl alcohol 80 per cent)

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free (Ethyl alcohol 75 per cent)

Nomad Hand Sanitizer: Summertime (Ethyl alcohol 60 - 80 per cent)

Nomad Hand Sanitizer: Winter Cheer (Ethyl alcohol 74.56 per cent)

A list of all previously recalled hand sanitizers across Canada can be found here.

Health Canada advice states that Canadians should consult their municipal or regional guidelines on how to properly dispose of the products. The products can also be returned to local pharmacies for disposal.