Health Canada recalls baby jeans over choking hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for The Children’s Place baby and toddler boy basic stretch straight jeans due to a choking hazard.
According to the notice issued on Thursday, the recalled products’ snaps might detach from the garment and pose a choking hazard to children.
The recalled jeans are "Dustbowl Wash-style" and offered in sizes ranging from 6-9 M up to 5T with the style number 3022341 and vendor number 7000541.
The health agency says that other The Children’s Place brand jeans with a different vendor number are not covered by this recall and that the recalled jeans were sold with either a UPS or SKU code.
The jeans were manufactured in Kenya—1,800 of them were sold in Canada and 46,700 were sold in the United States from September 2022 to March 2023.
As of August 9, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada. However, there has been one report of an incident in the U.S.
Health Canada urges consumers to immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to The Children's Place for a full refund.
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
