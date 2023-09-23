Health Canada recalls more than 28,000 X-Lite lighters due to burn hazard

Health Canada is urging Canadians to “immediately” stop using the X-Lite Multi-Purpose Lighter as the product poses a potential risk of fire and burn hazards.

In a recall notice issued on Friday, Health Canada warned that these lighters do not meet Canada's Lighters Regulations and have the potential to exceed the allowable flame height during ignition, displaying an abnormal and sudden increase in flame height.

Additionally, some of these lighters may continue to burn even after the trigger mechanism has been released, as per the notice.

According to the notice, the recall involves the X-Lite Multi-Purpose Lighter with UPC code 8 77318 00180 3 and Lot Number 22C, which comes in packs of eight.

Health Canada specifies that the lighter in question is a non-refillable utility lighter, measuring 285 mm in length. These lighters feature a metal black barrel with a colored handle.

These recalled products, originating from China, made their way into the Canadian market, with a total of 28,500 units sold between April 27 and June 30.

However, as of Sept. 11, there have been no reported incidents or injuries associated with the recalled product in Canada.

If you have an affected product, Health Canada asks you to “immediately” stop using it and contact X-Lite Corporation for a refund.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.