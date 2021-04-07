Health Canada recalls thousands of children's bath wraps due to flammability hazard

Thousands of children’s bath wraps across Canada and the U.S. have been recalled due to a flammability hazard, federal officials say.

Health Canada and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall Wednesday, warning those who purchased the bath wraps to stop using them immediately and return them for a refund or store credit.

The affected products include Restoration Hardware’s animal bath wraps, heathered plush bath wraps and luxe sherpa bath wraps.

All three styles are hooded with attached belts and patch pockets.

The bath wraps have sewn-in labels with text reading either “RHBABY&CHILD” or “baby & child” and “RESORATION HARDWARE.”

Restoration Hardware recently received a test report that concluded the products do not meet design and flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear.

The company reported that approximately 3,900 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 55,700 were sold in the U.S.

The bath wraps were sold between April 2014 and November 2020.

The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada or the U.S. at this time.

A list of SKUS and UPC codes associated with the recalled products can be found on the company’s website.