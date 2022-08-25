Health Canada seizes fake Viagra, Cialis from Ontario convenience store

A batch of fake erectile dysfunction pills have been seized from a Scarborough, Ont. convenience store and officials are warning anyone who may have purchased the counterfeit products to toss them.

In a news release issued Thursday, Health Canada inspectors seized the counterfeit Viagra and Cialis pills from Grace Daily Mart, located near McCowan and Ellesmere roads.

The products were sold in blister packs and without any other packaging, Health Canada said.

The federal agency said they have confirmed with Pfizer, the manufacturer of Viagra, and Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Cialis, that the seized products are counterfeit.

“Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they may not be the same and they can pose serious health risks,” the release reads.

“Unlike authorized and authentic drug products, counterfeit drugs have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness and quality. Selling counterfeit health products in Canada is illegal.”

It’s unclear if the owners of Grace Daily Mart will face any charges related to the seizure.

If you’ve purchased any of the items sold at the Scarborough convenience store, Health Canada advises individuals to “immediately” stop taking and safely dispose of the products.

In an effort to help individuals identify any counterfeit products, Health Canada included specific descriptions of the seized products in Thursday’s news release. The Viagra pills are labelled with an expiry date of 2025-03 and the Cialis pills are labelled with lot 05668 and expiry 2024-04.

Health Canada added that “several other unauthorized sexual enhancement products,” including pills with the label “Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000” and “Platinum Rhino Love 20000,” were located and seized at Grace Daily Mart due to their medical ingredients.

A full list of the items seized can be found here.