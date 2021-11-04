Health Canada still reviewing data on antiviral COVID-19 drug approved in U.K.
Health Canada says it's still reviewing data on an antiviral COVID-19 drug by pharmaceutical company Merck that was authorized Thursday in the United Kingdom.
-
Burger Shack remains a staple for four decades by keeping it in the familyWhen the first Burger Shack opened in midtown Toronto 40-years ago, 10 franchises followed with their own respective owners. But that original location is the only one that still stands.
-
Major road construction wraps up in TimminsThe latest stage of Timmins' connecting link construction is coming to a close after six months, meaning a section of Algonquin Boulevard West will reopen to traffic this week.
-
More victims identified in human trafficking investigation: London policeThe London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit has laid 34 additional charges and identified more victims after a lengthy investigation that started in June of 2020.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on FridayAlberta reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities to 3,137.
-
Victoria fundraiser underway to provide socks for homeless this winter"A good pair of socks can be the difference between being warm and being miserable on the streets."
-
Senators name Brady Tkachuk team captainThe Ottawa Senators have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history.
-
Kitchener family out $24,000 in alleged pool schemeFall leaves and a large trampoline sit where Nicole Marostega’s family had planned to install their backyard pool.
-
City of Sault Ste. Marie adds new pickleball courts to West End sports complexEight new pickleball courts, washrooms and a water fountain have been added to the Elliot Sports Complex in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Iconic 'Corner Gas' grain elevator destroyed in early morning fireA grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask. known for its appearances in "Corner Gas" burned to the ground early on Friday morning.