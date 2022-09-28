Health care, Hydro rates dominate debate as Manitoba legislature begins fall sitting
Manitoba politicians are sparring over health care and hydroelectric rates as the legislature begins its fall sitting.
The Opposition NDP and Liberals pressed the Progressive Conservative government during question period on long wait times in emergency rooms.
The New Democrats also accused the government of planning to raise electricity rates by five per cent through a bill currently before the chamber.
Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the bill sets a maximum increase of five per cent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.
He also says the NDP has not put forward any plan to limit rates, which are set by the Public Utilities Board.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he will reveal plans at a later date -- sometime before the election slated for October of next year
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022
