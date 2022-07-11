Health care to dominate meeting of Canada's premiers in B.C.

The state of health care in Canada will top the agenda as the premiers gather Monday on the West Coast.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is hosting the two-day gathering of the Council of the Federation, made of the country’s 13 premiers.

Horgan has been spearheading calls for the federal government to increase its share of health-care spending.

He says the federation is united in its push for Ottawa to be more accountable as costs soar and staffing shortages plague hospitals.

The premiers are urging Ottawa to pay 35 per cent of health-care costs, up from 22 per cent. Horgan says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to assembling a team to work on health funding when he visited in B.C. back in November, but that has yet materialized.

Monday’s meeting comes as a group representing emergency room doctors across the country calls for the premiers to address staff shortages.

The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says the priority needs to be the recruitment and retention of health-care workers.

Horgan has said he’s not in favour of jurisdictions working together to nationally license health-care professionals, allowing them to work anywhere in the country.

He says that’s because that could lead to "poaching" people after their training has been paid for.

The two-day talks will begin with meetings with Indigenous leaders.

The gathering is being held on the Victoria-area Songhees Nation, which it says sets a precedent as the first time such an event has taken place on its reserve lands.

It comes just over a week before the Pope is scheduled to visit Canada to offer what is expected to be an in-person apology for abuse suffered by Indigenous Peoples at the hands of the Catholic Church.

With files from The Canadian Press