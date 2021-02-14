Alberta is nearing one month of falling active COVID-19 cases.

The province reported on Sunday 284 new cases of the disease after nearly 8,000 tests the day before.

Five deaths were also reported on Sunday, including a health care worker in the Edmonton zone.

There are 5,215 active cases. This number has fallen 29 days in a row.

Of 351 Albertans in hospital, 60 are in intensive care.

To date, the province has counted 128,824 cases, 121,829 recoveries, and 1,780 deaths.

As of Feb. 13, more than 145,800 doses of vaccine had been given. Almost 51,000 people have been immunized with two shots.

The province will provide a COVID-19 update on its website on Family Day. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will return for an in-person briefing on Tuesday.