Health-care workers rally to protest staff shortages

Health-care workers rallied in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday to protest ongoing staffing shortages.

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) leaders gathered at the Queen Elizabeth II building on the legislature grounds to call on the province to hire more health-care workers.

“Without meaningful actions to hire, recruit and retain staff in Alberta’s public health care system, the province will continue [to] experience service disruptions due to issues like short staffing, bed closures, reduced emergency room hours which puts Albertans at risk," Local 43 Chair Judy Fader said.

If the government does not hire more health-care workers, AUPE said the crisis will get worse and wait times will increase.

"There is a high expectation or demand to put in overtime – workers know the need is there but they’re also tired – it’s just not sustainable, nor is it fair to the workers and their families," AUPE vice president Sandra Azocar said.

AUPE members will hold four rallies on May 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Edmonton: Legislature Building

Red Deer: Red Deer Regional Hospital

Calgary: Foothills Medical Centre

Lethbridge: Provincial Building

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Alberta Health press secretary Scott Johnson said, in part:

“Alberta is hiring to bolster our health workforce. Since 2019, AHS has added 5,800 frontline staff, including 1,800 RNs.

“AHS added 800 nursing staff in 2022 alone, made up of RNs, LPNs, and health care aide. On top of that another 500 more paramedics were added.

“The hiring has continued in 2023 with 300 more nursing staff working for AHS."