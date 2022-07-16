Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster

As some Canadians over 18 wonder whether to get a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine now that they’re eligible, health experts say it’s more important for those with “risk factors” to get one now, while healthy people could consider holding off if they choose.

Last week, Ontario expanded eligibility to fourth COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, as the BA.5 Omicron variant spreads in the province. But with anticipation of a bivalent vaccine—which would include Omicron variants—becoming available in the fall, some Canadians are wondering whether it’s better to wait until then to get a booster.

People over the age of 60 or those with underlying medical conditions are strongly recommended to not wait to get their second booster, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Issac Bogoch.

“If you haven't had a fourth dose and you've got risk factors for severe infection, it's a good idea to get that fourth dose now, '' Bogoch said to CTV News Channel on Saturday.

Younger Canadians and those who aren’t at a higher risk of infection could still benefit from the booster, but Bogoch recommends consulting with a family physician first.

Provinces and territories have begun to roll out fourth doses of the vaccine after Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended the booster to combat a potential wave in the fall likely from the Omicron BA.5 variant.

Ontario pharmacist Kristen Watt told CTV News Channel on Saturday that there are vaccines already being made to specifically combat such variants. This might leave some Canadians undecided on whether to get their booster now or wait for the new vaccine.

“We're really hoping to see Omicron specific vaccines come in the fall but getting a vaccine now, we don't expect will cause any issue with being able to get a vaccine in the fall. So we're hoping people do both,” she said.

Watt says getting the second COVID booster depends on the individual and what risk factors they face on a daily basis. While there continues to be uncertainty on when a new vaccine will be introduced, Watt said the booster will still provide protection against severe illness.

"We really need to focus on the individual person and have that conversation about, yes, there may be something coming but we don't know for sure when it's coming and getting protected now will protect you and those around you right now," she said.