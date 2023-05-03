Health experts urge precautions as Calgary sees faster-than-usual shift to scorching temperatures

Calgarians are trading hats and mitts for sunscreen and lighter layers amid the record-breaking spring weather we've been seeing, but health experts are encouraging the public to take precautions with the sudden, massive shift in temperatures.

Louis Francescutti, a professor at the University of Alberta School of Public Health and an emergency physician, says limited time in the hot sun is recommended, along with UV protection, sunscreen and proper hydration throughout the day.

He says the really young along with the elderly or anyone with pre-existing conditions should also monitor their symptoms, which can include profuse sweating, headaches, feelings of nausea and low energy.

"You have to take it real easy when you're getting back into one of those strenuous activities. It's no different than in winter when we get a big snowfall, when we usually see people in their 60s go out shovelling like crazy and drop dead from a heart attack," Francescutti said.

"It's the same thing in the summer. The only difference is that it's easier to acclimatize to cold weather than it is to hot weather. It takes about two weeks to do properly and we haven't seen temperatures shoot up like this since last year."

Those who work outdoors like Joe Nguyen are encouraging colleagues to take plenty of breaks throughout the day.

The project manager with Superior Roofing says the heat on a rooftop can vary depending on the time of day and the scope of work.

He notes temperatures can rise very quickly because of the lack of shade, exposure to direct sunlight and the surface reflection of heat.

"I always check to see if our workers are fatigued and if I see that they’re not moving as they should, we bring them down to the shade, go into the truck and turn on the air conditioning," he said.

"If it's too hot, we shut down the job and our start time and finish times are crucial. We start earlier and finish earlier as well."

FIRE DEPARTMENT WARNS OF IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF SMOKING MATERIALS

Carol Henke, fire information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, says the most common cause for accidental fires is the improper disposal of smoking materials.

As temperatures get warmer, some areas of the city are dryer than usual and more likely to catch fire.

The fire department is cautioning residents who use backyard fire pits as well.

"If you're going to enjoy your backyard fire pit, make sure that you're familiar with all of the rules. Never leave it unattended and always have an extinguishing source handy," Henke said.

"So, have a hose, a pail of water, something like that. If you're out enjoying our pathways or natural areas, please do not dispose of any smoking materials along the pathways. The dried grasses can ignite very quickly."

At this time, Calgary is not under a fire ban but Henke adds that the situation is being monitored constantly.

"There are several aspects we look at. Not just the dryness, but also the air quality as well. So, if the air quality is poor, we don't want to contribute to that with backyard fire pits, or campfires," she said.

"If you are heading out of town, I urge everyone to check out the Alberta fire bans page to make sure that you know what the rules are and the restrictions in the area that you're going to be travelling to."

CALGARIANS ENJOYING THE HEAT

Hundreds of Calgarians took strolls along the river, sunbathed and went rafting to beat the heat on Wednesday.

Ice cream shops like Made By Marcus were also busy with customers, including Dana Mawer and her five-year-old daughter, Sterling.

"It feels so good. It's so warm outside, especially in May," she said.

"It's a breath of fresh air from being in winter for so long."

Others like Angella Hlymbicky were also enjoying the heat, but she still makes sure her young one takes time to cool off.

"We've got hats, sunscreen, water and shade," she said.

"My daughter is fair-skinned, so we have to watch the kids. I'd say 15 minutes or less. We really have to limit our time."

Furry friends are also braving the hot weather.

Che Rivalin was walking her two Alaskan Malamute dogs, Dex and Grom, doing everything she could to make sure they were nice and cool.

"It's kind of hard right now because we went from five degrees to 30 degrees so quickly," Rivalin said.

"So, we try to take them to the river as much as possible. We take them to areas with water, we limit their time outside and make sure they get lots of air conditioning when we get home."

Warm temperatures in the high to low 20s are expected to continue until Friday.