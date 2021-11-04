Health experts warn Alberta needs to keep restrictions in place to diminish potential fifth wave

With Alberta's fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on the decline, some health experts say it is crucial to avoid a fifth wave by not easing restrictions too soon.

Protect Our Province (POP), a group comprised of doctors and scientists who advocate for pandemic safety, say a further surge in cases is preventable.

"We often say the wave is coming. The wave is not coming, we are making the waves," said Gosia Gasperowicz, a biologist from the University of Calgary and POP spokesperson.

"Each time (we have been) reopening and dropping precautions too early. If we dropped the precautions at zero community cases than we wouldn’t be in trouble, but we've always reopened too much and too fast."

She also says it is unlikely the province will bring in drastic health restrictions beyond what's already in place.

However, members of POP are encouraged with the evidence that indoor mask mandates and the vaccine passport program is helping slow the spread, as the fourth wave is now on the decline.

There were no announcements regarding any potential easing of restrictions during the pandemic briefing with the premier, health minister and chief medical officer of health.

"While this is all good progress, it does not mean that our work is done," said Premier Jason Kenney.