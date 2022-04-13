Health inspection results in North Bay, Parry Sound, now available to the public

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has made it easier for the public to access local health inspection results through the new online portal called Check Then Go.

The Check Then Go portal shows real-time inspection results for businesses and settings throughout the region served by the health unit.

The public can access the Check Then Go portal by going to the website directly, or by scanning the QR code on the health unit’s inspection disclosure signage located at the entrance of inspected businesses and settings.

“Any time there’s an infraction in the inspection, that’s what you’re going to see in the portal,” said health inspector Shauna Riley.

“If there’s no infractions you will see the inspection was done, everything was satisfactory, but if there are infractions you will see that list."

Included in the online portal are food premises, such as restaurants and food trucks; personal service settings, such as salons and spas; recreational water locations, such as public beaches and pools; childcare centres; recreational camps; and, small drinking water systems.

In addition to the portal, green, yellow, or red compliance signs showing the current inspection status of a business or premise are displayed at the entrance of inspected food premises and personal service settings.

“What we don’t want people to do is just look at one inspection report and make their decision based on that -- we want them to take in all the inspections that that facility has had,” said Riley.

“It’s a snapshot in time when we are there on-site doing the inspection, so we would really want them to look online and get a better sense of past reports and how the business operates.”