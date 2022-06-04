Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos tests positive for COVID-19
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, the man at the helm of the federal government's response to COVID-19, announced on Saturday morning that he has tested positive.
"This morning, I tested positive to COVID-19. As per public health guidelines, I will be isolating for 10 days," Duclos tweeted.
While most provinces only require five days of isolation for fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19, individuals may have to isolate for 10 days if they live in high-risk settings or are immunocompromised.
The federal government also requires 10 days of isolation for travellers who test positive or have symptoms upon returning to Canada.
This morning, I tested positive to COVID-19. As per public health guidelines, I will be isolating for 10 days.— Jean-Yves Duclos (@jyduclos) June 4, 2022
Take good care of yourself, my friend.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 4, 2022
