Health officials announced 27 more cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region in their final update of the week on Friday.

The new infections bring the total number of cases in the Island Health region to 1,079 since the pandemic began.

Across the province, health officials identified 617 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths.

There have been 56,632 cases of the coronavirus and 988 deaths in B.C. since the pandemic began.

