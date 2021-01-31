For the second day this weekend, the Porcupine Health Unit is confirming a death in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials have confirmed that another person from the Extendicare Kapuskasing home has died after contracting the virus.

"It is with great sadness that we have another loss attributed to COVID-19 in the Porcupine Health Unit region,” Dr. Lianne Catton, the medical officer of health for the region said in a news release. "On behalf of the health unit, we extend our deepest condolences to all family and friends."

This is now the seventh person to die of COVID-19 in connection to Extendicare Kapuskasing. The health unit announced Saturday two people died. The home has been under a COVID-19 outbreak since Jan. 7.

Last week, the home began the process of vaccinating residents who have not yet contracted the virus.