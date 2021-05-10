Health officials discussing how to return to indoor dining but say province still isn’t ready

B.C. health officials say they have been discussing a return to indoor dining but the province is not yet at a point where doing so is safe.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, during a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, said she knows many residents and workers are eager for a return to indoor dining.

“Certainly one of the things we want to get to – as soon as it is safe to do so – is indoor dining,” she said.

“We know how important that is for restaurants, but it’s also an important safe place when rates are low in our community and when people are protected through immunization.”

Discussions on how to transition back to indoor dining are underway, she said.

“We are looking at what is going to happen, how we’ll transition, and we will have many more details on those in the coming days,” she said.

Henry said that she’s glad to see many restaurant workers get vaccinated through the province’s priority vaccine program for frontline workers.

“I think that is really important for their own protection knowing what has happened in the last few months,” she said.

However, Henry was clear that she isn’t on the brink of lifting the restrictions.

“We will be talking more about when the restrictions that we have in place are going to be lifted and what that will look like in the coming weeks and months, but we’re not at that place quite yet.”