Targeted COVID-19 restrictions expanded to all of B.C.'s Interior

B.C. is expanding restrictions initially put in place to slow the growth of COVID-19 cases in the Kelowna area to the entire Interior Health region.

Beginning at midnight Friday, masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces across the Interior, and there will be limits on both formal and informal gatherings, whether inside or outside.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the changes at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Henry began by thanking residents of the Central Okanagan local health area - where a mask mandate was reinstated in July and further restrictions were put in place on Aug. 6 - for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

She said the province has been seeing a steady rise in vaccination rates in the region since the restrictions were implemented.

But there has also been a steady rise in cases, not only in the Central Okanagan - which includes the City of Kelowna and several surrounding communities - but around the Interior, Henry said.

"It has strained health resources in a number of communities across the Interior Health (region)," she said.

The provincial health officer said wildfires raging around the Interior have exacerbated the problem, with evacuation orders and alerts prompting people to leave their homes and - in some cases - take the coronavirus with them.

Expanding the restrictions across the whole health authority will help combat this phenomenon, Henry said.

"We understand this news will be disheartening for many in this area, who are not only living with the challenges of the pandemic, but also with the challenges of wildfires, heat and smoke," Henry said.

"These steps will allow us to contain transmission, and I think the positive news is we have seen a leveling off of the transmission in the Central Okanagan where these measures have been in place."

In addition to the mask mandate, indoor personal gatherings will be limited to five guests or one household other than the host.

Outdoor personal gatherings - such as backyard barbecues and other informal events - will be limited to a maximum of 50 people.

Organized gatherings - such as weddings, public performances and events - will also be limited to 50 people, and they must have COVID-19 safety plans in place. The 50-person limit applies to both indoor and outdoor events.

Indoor high-intensity group fitness classes will be suspended in Interior Health under the new restrictions, and lower-intensity group classes will be limited to 10 people in indoor settings. Outdoor group exercise classes will be limited to 50 people.

Henry did not mention the closure of bars and nightclubs outside of the Central Okanagan region. Such venues were ordered to close during the last expansion of restrictions in that area. It does not appear that such closures will be expanded to the whole health authority when the latest changes take effect at midnight.

Because of the COVID-19 risk and the ongoing wildfire situation, health officials continue to recommend that people avoid travelling to the Interior for non-essential reasons.