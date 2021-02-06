Super Bowl Sunday is usually full of drinks, wings, and people coming together to watch the big game, but Public Health is trying to remind football fans to stay home for the big game this year.

Ontario is currently a month and a half into a stay-at-home order, which the province is reportedly considering an extension for.

This means that big bashes, like the ones Scott Niven usually throws, are still not allowed.

"We rent out a place like one of the army and navy clubs where drinks are cheap and we are allowed to bring our own food," he said. "A lot of things have been disappoint this year, not being able to get together with your regular group of people or even family.

"We all need to make the best of it."

Restaurants and bars that usually throw the game up on the big screen are also having to make large adjustments to account for the COVID-19 pandemic, like offering curbside pickup and delivery.

"Super Bowl is one of our busiest times of the year," said Adam Cole, the manager at Kentucky Bourbon & BBQ in Waterloo. "We take as many preorders as we can get, we never really cut it off, but I think we've got around 50 orders right now, so we're still expecting a really busy day."

Public health officials, like the Region of Waterloo's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, are raising concerns that Super Bowl Sunday may be a super spread of COVID-19.

"You can still have fun, just think of different outside-the-box ways to celebrate with people virtually," she said. "The best thing you can do for your friends and the people you like to hang out with is to stay apart in order to stay safe."

Niven says the pandemic isn't stopping him from hosting a super bowl viewing party with his friends through Google Meet and encourages others to do the same.