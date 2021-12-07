Health officials in New Brunswick report 69 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 752 active cases
Staff
The Canadian Press
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 today but say the number of hospitalizations is going down.
There are 47 people hospitalized, including 18 in intensive care and 11 patients on ventilators.
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is urging people to get their booster shot of vaccine to help keep more people out of hospital.
As of this week, anyone 50 years of age or older is eligible for a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine if six months have passed since their second dose.
There are 752 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Of those, 125 are in schools and child care facilities, with most of them affecting elementary schools.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.
