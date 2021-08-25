Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador report two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday
Staff
The Canadian Press
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Both cases involve people in the eastern health region who travelled within Canada.
There are 13 active reported cases of COVID-19 in the province and no one is in hospital with the disease.
There is also one new presumptive positive case in the Labrador-Grenfell health region.
All travellers to Newfoundland and Labrador, including residents, are required to complete a travel form.
Travellers must also submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination unless they are Atlantic Canadian residents who haven't travelled outside the region.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.
-
