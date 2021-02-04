Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19.
They said today the case involves a man in his 20s who had travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
Officials say passengers on Air Canada Flight 8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Feb. 1 are advised to monitor for symptoms.
The province says it has three active reported cases.
Prince Edward Island has reported a total of 113 infections and zero deaths linked to the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.