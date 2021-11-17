Health officials in Prince Edward Island report seven new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

One of the cases involves a child under 12 years of age.

They say one of the cases is a close contact of a previously announced case while the other six cases are linked to an individual with a history of travel outside the province.

Contact tracing is underway, and it is anticipated that there may be more cases and public exposure notifications in the coming days.

Anyone experiencing even mild symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to visit a drop-in testing site immediately.

Prince Edward Island currently has nine active cases of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.