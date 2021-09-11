Health officials in Prince Edward Island report student is latest COVID-19 case
Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the province.
The case involves a student between the ages of 10 and 19 who attends West Royalty Elementary School in Charlottetown.
Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says all close contacts of the student, including classmates and staff, will be contacted directly by public health to arrange for testing and will be instructed regarding self-isolation.
Other students and staff are advised to monitor for symptoms, and the school will undergo a deep cleaning this weekend.
Prince Edward Island currently has eight active cases of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, September 8, 92 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.1 per cent has received two doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2021.
