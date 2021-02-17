Health officials in the Sudbury area said that, pending supply, they are ready to move ahead with vaccinations.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said that it expects to start the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations to the most-vulnerable in line, pending recent guidance by the provincial government.

"As a critical tool in our toolbox, the COVID-19 vaccine is in high demand and short supply right now," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the medical officer of health with PHSD said in a news release. "This means that the vaccines must be carefully earmarked for those who are most at risk of severe disease and death, and those who care for them."

All residents of long-term care (LTC) and high-risk retirement homes have already had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, meeting the province's Feb. 10 deadline for that group.

According to PHSD, next in line will be staff and essential caregivers of LTC and high-risk retirement homes, including residents of such facilities who are currently alternative level of care patients in hospital.

Next in line will be health care workers who fall under the 'highest priority' and 'very high priority' categories of the province's vaccination plan, which was announced over the weekend, as well as all Indigenous adults in higher risk communities.

Once complete, officials with PHSD will prioritize all retirement home residents, staff and caregivers, seniors aged 80 and older, health care workers in the province's 'high priority' category, and all Indigenous adults.

"The supply-demand issues will be short lived—but until we have more vaccine, we have to make sure we are maximizing its potential to save lives and protect the health care system," Dr. Sutcliffe said in the news release. "I look forward to even a month down the road when the COVID-19 vaccine can be offered to more groups, according the provincial sequencing plan."

Health officials say plans are still underway for specific vaccination clinics, which they said will be by appointment only. In a news release last week, officials with the city of Greater Sudbury said that four of its facilities had been identified as a location for a vaccination clinic. Those facilities listed were:

Carmichael Arena

Dr. Edgar Leclair Arena

Centennial Arena

Countryside Arena

The updated plan follows one issued by the province on Feb. 14. To date, 1,729 people have been vaccinated in PHSD's service area through vaccination clinics at LTC facilities.

For more information on PHSD's vaccination plan, click here.