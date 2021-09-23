Health officials investigate COVID-19 case at polling station in Kingston
Kingston health officials are asking anyone who attended a polling station at St. Luke's Anglican Church in Kingston on election night to self-monitor for symptoms after a COVID-19 case.
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington announced a COVID-19 positive case at the polling station at 236 Nelson St. in Kingston on Monday.
Anyone who attended the church between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days. If symptoms develop, you should seek testing and self-isolate.
"As part of the COVID-19 case management and contact tracing process, KFL&A Public Health follows up with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19," said the health unit in a statement.
"If the contact tracing team are unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, a public release may be issued to reach those contacts."
Elections Canada staff were writing down names and phone numbers for contact tracing at polling stations on election day.
